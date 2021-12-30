Beaumont hospitals change visitation rules amid latest Covid surge

article

Beaumont hospitals announced a change to visitation protocols Thursday in response to the latest spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Beaumont will continue to welcome one support person or visitor each day (regardless of vaccination status) for patients who do not have COVID-19 and are also not suspected of having it. What has changed is, the support person cannot alternate with other people throughout the day without first receiving approval from clinical leadership - including postpartum patients.

The new guidelines go into effect Friday, December 31, at 8:00 a.m.

"For all Beaumont emergency center patients, one support person can stay with the patient until the patient is in the evaluation and treatment process," said the health system in a release. "However, if a support person is unable to stay due to facility constraints identified by the hospital leadership, the support person must return to their vehicle and will be provided with a phone number to call and check on the patient’s status.

"After a support person joins a patient in their room, they must stay in the room for the duration of the visit. Beaumont will continue to evaluate visitation policies and procedures and update the guidelines as needed."

Beaumont requires masks covering the nose and mouth worn at all times by everyone, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, each visitor will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the building. Every visitor must also be free of COVID-19 symptoms and cannot be waiting for COVID-19 test results.

After the visit, the support person must leave the hospital and won't be allowed to stay in waiting areas, public areas or cafeterias.



"No one will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests except for individuals who are approaching the end-of-life, patients 21 years of age and under, women in labor, or other extreme circumstances where the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure," the health system said in a release. "All exceptions must be approved by clinical leadership."

The health system adds that hospitals will stay open for patients needing care including emergency visits, testing and surgery.

