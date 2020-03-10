Beaumont prepared to care for coronavirus / COVID-19 patients, keep communities informed

The following content is sponsored and created by Beaumont Health

As worries over the ever-expanding COVID-19 virus grow, Beaumont staff is prepared to keep you informed.

Coronavirus/COVID-19 is the novel coronavirus with mild illness similar to the common cold and is known to spread mainly from person-to-person contact through sneezing and coughing.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath and fever.

To help inform its patients, families, staff, and communities, Beaumont has published a web page for updated information about coronavirus/COVID-19. The page contains FAQs, general symptom and prevention information and additional local and national resources.

Learn what Beaumont is currently doing to protect patients and families and how you can help stop the spread of the disease.

Also included are video updates and a mini-episode of the Beaumont HouseCall Podcast featuring Dr. Nick Gilpin, System Director for Infection Prevention and infectious disease physician.

Tips on Preventing the Spread of Respiratory Viruses

If you have a cough, fever or respiratory symptoms and think you might have or been exposed to COVID-19, please call before coming in for medical treatment. This will help us prepare for your arrival.

