'Becoming an Outdoors Woman' teaches skills, fun in Michigan's wilderness - How to apply

Improve your outdoor skills this summer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula through the "Becoming an Outdoors Woman" program.

This Department of Natural Resources event scheduled for June 2-4 in Marquette County features instruction in more than 25 activities, including kayaking, wilderness survival, fly-fishing, mountain biking, shooting sports, boating and safety, birding, outdoor photography, and backpacking.

A wall climber is shown from a Becoming an Outdoors-Woman weekend outing is shown.

"Becoming an Outdoors Woman is a program where each individual is encouraged to learn at her own pace," said Michelle Douglas, BOW program coordinator in Newberry. "The emphasis of the program is on the enjoyment, fun, and camaraderie of outdoor activities and sharing in the success of one another."

Classes are held at Bay Cliff Health Camp overlooking Lake Superior. Participants stay in dorm-style housing at the camp and have access to a sauna and trails.

"Volunteer BOW instructors provide basic and advanced teaching that is tailored to each participant's individual ability, helping participants learn the basics in a short amount of time," Douglas said.

A $300 registration fee includes all food and lodging, as well as most equipment and supplies. The deadline to register is May 19.

A limited number of partial Scholarships are available for low-income participants with the cost of registration. The scholarship application deadline is May 3.

