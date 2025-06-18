The Brief The Monroe County Sheriff determined the tragic death of a 17-year-old student at Beford High School as a murder-suicide. She was allegedly killed by a 33-year-old man who coached the school's bowling team. It's unclear if the two had a relationship.



Police are investigating the discovery of two people with gunshot wounds in a Bedford Township home late last week as a murder-suicide.

A 17-year-old student of Bedford Schools was allegedly killed by her bowling coach, the Monroe County Sheriff said Wednesday.

Big picture view:

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 1641 W Sterns Road in Bedford Township on June 14 after a report of two dead people being discovered.

Police identified the victim as Gwendolyn Faye Smith of Temperance, and the suspect as 33-year-old Ryan Jacob Leist. He allegedly shot her multiple times after gaining entry to her home before turning the gun on himself.

"Gwendolyn's stepfather arrived home to find Gwendolyn and the suspect, with apparent gunshot wounds," Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said Wednesday.

Both knew each other through the bowling team, with Smith competing while Leist was a coach who worked at the bowling alley Forest Lanes. He was an unpaid employee with the school district and was instead paid through the local bowling establishment.

Goodnough did not know if the two had a prior relationship or why they were together over the weekend.

The sheriff added that Leist had recently resigned from his position with the bowling alley, but did not know why. He also said there was no current evidence to indicate they were in a romantic relationship.

There is communication between the two that the police are reviewing, however.

Dig deeper:

The discovery was made just days before police were called to a separate shooting involving two teenagers enrolled at a nearby community school.

"It's been tragic," Goodnough said through tears on Wednesday. "It's been a significant impact on our community. The tranquility - if you look at it from a general perspective, we're a farming community, rural, some urban areas as well."

But for the most part, you know, we're 155,000 people. Everybody knows everybody," he added.

What you can do:

Goodnough said the Temperance Bedford School District had activated its crisis team to assist anyone struggling with the circumstances.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741