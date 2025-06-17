Monroe County teen killed in family home in murder-suicide; connection to 33-year-old man a mystery

The Brief Gwendolyn Smith, 17, was found dead in her Temperance home in an apparent murder-suicide. Authorities also found 33-year-old Ryne Leist dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The relations between the two is unclear but the sheriff said he was not a teacher in the school district.



A recent graduate of a Monroe County high school was found shot to death inside her family home in Temperance late last week. But she wasn't the only one who was killed, as a 33-year-old was also found from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gwendolyn Smith, 17, had just graduated from Bedford High School last month and was described as a standout on the bowling team with a love of music and art. But her life came to a tragic end on Saturday when police said she was found dead in a murder-suicide.

What we know:

Smith was killed in her family home on Sterns Road in Temperance, just north of the Ohio border. She wasn't alone. Ryne Leist, a 33-year-old from Temperance, was also found dead after authorities said he killed the teen and then himself.

"My heart breaks. My heart breaks. Ever since I heard of it two days ago: I just haven’t been able to get it over my heart," neighbor Joyce Ornosky said.

The surrounding community was shaken up by the news but are banding together – raising over $14,000 to support her family on GoFundMe.

"It’s just so devastating trying to figure out what happened and why," Ornosky said.

What we don't know:

The relationship between the teenager and the man twice her age is unclear.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said there is no evidence that the two were in a relationship. The sheriff also said that Leist did not work for the school district, despite rumors.

What they're saying:

"There has been information circulating within the community suggesting that Mr. Leist was employed as a coach for Bedford Public Schools. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office can confirm that this information is not factual. Mr. Leist was a known acquaintance of Ms. Smith. There is no evidence to indicate they were in a dating relationship; they were merely acquaintances," the sheriff said in a statement.

"Maybe they were just good friends and he just did an unforgivable thing," Ornosky said.

The Bedford School District released a note to the community:

Gwen will be remembered for her kindness, her bright spirit, and the joy she brought to those around her. This tragic and unnecessary loss cannot be explained. It has shaken our entire Bedford community, and our hearts and prayers go out to Gwen’s family and the many friends whose lives she touched so deeply.