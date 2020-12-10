Bedrock sets up outdoor heated seating areas, free parking to support restaurants amid COVID-19

article

Bedrock is launching a new initiative to help restaurants in Detroit get through the coldest months amid COVID-19. They're calling it Decked out Detroit.

The rest estate firm is setting up heated, socially-distant outdoor dining and entertainment spaces to help support the businesses - and also providing free parking.

Starting December 18, downtown restaurants will feature heated open-air pergolas.

Each dining area will feature its own distinct partially enclosed pergolas, including custom space heaters, tables and chairs.

Participating restaurants include Avalon Bakery, Besa, Buddy's Pizza, Calexico, Cannelle, Cornerstone, Eatori, Hudson Café, Maru, Mootz and San Morello.

Beginning December 14, Bedrock is also offering free parking downtown at its lots and garages with validation from the restaurants. The validation will last for eight hours and is valid at any of these locations:

1001 Woodward Garage

One Detroit Garage

Two Detroit Garage

Buhl Garage

Financial District Garage

Greektown (Brush Street) Garage

One Campus Martius

The Z

Additionally, now through March 13 Bedrock is offering $10 discounts on all Lyft rides to and from Detroit every Saturday between 10 am - 8 pm. Enter the code BedrockDetroit in your Lyft app to receive the discount.

For additional information visit deckedoutdetroit.com.

Meanwhile, other activities are being planned through Spring 2021, which Bedrock says they will announce later this winter.

Bedrock has also created a holiday gift guide to showcase a variety of options for in-store, online and curbside shopping while downtown.