Beech Daly section to be closed for 7 weeks due to sewer project in Redford Township

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The Brief A sewer overflow infrastructure project on Beech Daly is expected to last seven weeks. The impacted stretch of road will be between Lyndon and Graham Streets. Local access will be maintained for affected residents.



A sewer project on Beech Daly will leave a section of the road closed for nearly the remainder of summer.

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The Central Combined Sewer Overflow Project is scheduled for the next seven weeks between Lyndon and Graham streets.

The project was expected to begin this morning with the township saying that local access will be maintained for residents, emergency services and deliveries.

Detour routes will be posted and no through traffic will be permitted.

During the infrastructure project, excavation, utility work and roadway reconstruction will be underway.

"Every effort will be made to maintain access to homes and driveways whenever possible," said a statement from the township. "Short-term disruptions may occur, and advance notice will be provided if temporary access restrictions are necessary."

Anyone with questions are encouraged to contact the township's engineering consultant, Wade Trim, at 734-947-9700 and reference the Redford Townshp CSO Basin Project.