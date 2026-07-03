'Generally a safe mall,' Two dead, three shot in Fairlane Town Center shooting in Dearborn

The Brief Multiple people were shot in a deadly shooting scene in Dearborn Friday. Two people are dead, three were shot.



Two people are dead after a shooting at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Friday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Police say they were called to the mall at 1:25 p.m. They say the shooting happened after a fight escalated.

Officials confirmed with FOX 2 that three people were shot at the chaotic scene inside. Two of the three had died, one at the mall and one at the hospital.

Sources tell FOX 2 that the shooting appears to have been targeted and involved two people, with an innocent bystander also being struck by gunfire.

One suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while another was shot in the abdomen. A SWAT team had been placed on standby, but the Dearborn Police Department later canceled the deployment.

Dig deeper:

An image of the alleged gunman was released during the incident. The suspect has not yet been found or arrested at this time. Meanwhile, police say this was an isolated incident and a motive is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, there was another person hit by a car in the parking lot while attempting to run away from the shooting.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.