Belle Isle beach closes due to high levels of E. Coli

Belle Isle in Detroit has closed its beaches due to dangerous levels of E. coli.

Belle Isle Park said Thursday that recent samplings of the bacteria showed levels that were above the safe swimming threshold.

As a result, the Department of Natural Resources are asking people not to enter the water. The beach will be closed to swimming until at least Monday.

The bacteria, often found in the digestive tracks of some organisms, is capable of surviving outside the body for a limited time and often serves as an indicator that feces has contaminated a certain area.