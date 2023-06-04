Shooting on Detroit's east side leaves 1 person dead, 2 other injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured three others.
The shooting happened Sunday in the block of Fairmount, near Hayes and E. State Fair.
Police confirmed three men were shot, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances are still under investigation.
Police did not have suspect information at this time.
READ MORE: Crash in Sterling Heights leaves 82-year-old man in critical condition, 2 others injured