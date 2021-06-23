It's not just bike rides and beach days at Belle Isle next month that people can look forward to. A tribute concert honoring frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is also scheduled for July.

The Wayne County Commission announced that the public is invited to a free concert July 14 on the island.

The music will take place on the island's western end, at Sunset Point.

The concert will feature Lashell Renee, who won a pop state competition hosted by Oprah Winfrey. The Gwen Fox Trio and Notorious and other artists will also perform.

The city's public spokesperson Vickie Thomas will MC the event.

"This is a perfect opportunity to relax, say thanks and remember our loved ones," said event Chair Baker McCormick, who, along with Alisha Bell and Johnathan Kinloch will serve as event co-chairs.

The concert is scheduled for 4:30 - 8 p.m.

While the concert is free, space will be limited and the county commission requests anyone who wants to go should register for a free ticket. They can find more information at the Wayne County Commissioners Tribute Concert section of the Eventbrite ticket site, www.eventbrite.com.

Anyone who comes is asked to bring their tickets with them. People are also advised to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Also of note - the concert is free but there is a $12 admission fee for any vehicle heading to Belle Isle since it's a state park. Annual state park passports are also permitted.