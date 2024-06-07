Belleville family reeling after mother of two killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver

A family is now without their beloved mother and wife after police say a suspected drunk driver with a suspended license and a history of alcohol offenses struck her head-on.

It left Brian Jones trying to explain to his two daughters why they wouldn't see their mom anymore.

"I never imagined my life to be like this, especially having the type of woman I had," he said. "So I don’t know, but I’m leaving it in God’s hands. I know we going to be good."

Just after midnight, Desiree had completed her shift at Amazon and was driving home, traveling on Michigan Avenue near Lilley in Canton. It was at those cross-roads when her vehicle was struck by a 37-year-old man from Ypsilanti.

He sustained injuries but is expected to recover. Desiree was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Before learning of her death, Jones admits something had felt off. It had been too late for her to get home.

"Something in my spirit just felt wrong," he said.

What came next was a heart-breaking conversation with his two young kids.

"You be honest with them cause I’m not the person whose gonna lie and I'm definitely not going to lie to my kids," Jones said.

Gesturing to his 4-year-old daughter, he said she's been going to church for a long time. "She understands how Jesus works. She knows where her mommy is and that brings her comfort."

Desiree had plans of being a nurse. After all, helping people both in her job and at home was a way of living for her.

"Make anybody smile. Joyful person, she’s smart. All she wanted to do was love on me and her kids and be a nurse and just help people," he said. "She just took one of her tests and she just passed it, so she was actually getting ready to go to nursing school in January."

Canton police say they have turned over their paperwork from the department's investigation to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Even after the tragedy, Jones says he is praying for the suspect driver.

"I forgive him. I just hope he forgives himself. He needs to repent because without it his life is through," he said.