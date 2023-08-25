Belleville hit by EF-1 tornado Thursday, as residents deal with the damage

A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Belleville with winds up to 90 miles per hour Thursday night.

As a result, power remains out, trees are down and residents are taking stock of the damage.

"Leaves, everything started flying and it was super loud, my kids started screaming," said Taryn McLeonon.

The severe weather was felt across southeastern Michigan and the Mobile Manor Trailer Park in Belleville was no exception.

"She got here this morning and said 'How am I supposed to get in the house - there’s a tree?'" said Minta Kinser. "I said you just have to climb through it - if I can do it, you can do it.

"Honestly my worst fear is a tree coming down through a trailer even though I have lived in trailers my whole life, it's always been there. And now it happened across the street from me."

Amy Snider was dealing with tornado damage — not on her house — but with this damage comes some sadness.

The tree that came down on the corner of Martinville and Hull — comes a lot of happy memories

"As you can see there’s a fire hose swing on there," she said. "Our kids grew up playing on it, and now my great nieces play on it. So it’s pretty sad that the tree has to come down and the kids don’t get to play on that fire hose swing anymore."

Early Friday Night, neighbors together talked about the tornado — and were thankful it wasn’t worse - thankful that no one was hurt.

"When it comes down your driveway, your whole family’s on the line - it's the only thing going through your mind at the time," said Wes McKeel.