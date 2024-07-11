Belleville man charged with breaking in, vandalizing water treatment plant

The suspect in the Washtenaw County water plant breaking and entering case has been identified.

Matthew Gary Tieppo is charged with breaking and entering a building with intent, trespass upon a key facility and malicious destruction of a building $1000 to $20,000.

Tieppo, 33, of Belleville, was given a bond set at $25,000 cash or surety. It is not known if he was able to post his bond.

Water testing came back clean at the Sylvan Township plant. The department of public works was able to get a new batch of chemicals expedited to the facility after officials were unable to determine if the current barrels had been compromised.

Operations are returning to normal while those who receive water from the plant had been advised to avoid drinking from it until the township gets the all clear from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Related:

EGLE had also requested the water from the tower be purged "since we cannot be certain it was not compromised," the township said in an email.

Tieppo is scheduled for a probable cause conference on July 18, 2024.



