Belleville man killed in jet ski boat crash on Lake St. Clair

Around 7 p.m. Saturday Macomb County Sheriff's patrol boats responded to the area of Lake St. Clair near the mouth of Big Muscamoot Bay for a boat vs jet ski injury accident.

The operator of the jet ski, a 30-year-old man from Belleville was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The operator of the boat fled the scene initially but was located near Metro Beach with no injuries.

Sheriffs are still investigating what exactly happened to cause the crash.