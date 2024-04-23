NFL Draft bag policy: What you can and cannot bring to Detroit event
DETROIT (FOX 2) - This week's Draft in Detroit will follow the NFL's clear bag policy, along with restrictions on items that can be brought into the event footprint.
Here's what to know before you go:
NFL Draft bag policy
Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags are allowed, though they cannot be larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Bags can only have a logo on one side.
One-gallon plastic freezer bags are also allowed.
The only non-clear bags allowed are clutches, binocular cases, and camera cases that are 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches or smaller.
Exceptions are made for medical items, such as insulin, portable oxygen, small soft-pack coolers, and breast pumps.
Items allowed at NFL Draft
- Bags that meet bag policy requirements
- Strollers
- Small cameras
- Binoculars
- Reusable water bottles
Items prohibited at NFL Draft
- Firearms, weapons, knives, and explosives
- Alcohol
- Beach balls or inflatable devices (balloons)
- Footballs
- Chairs, stools, or other seating devices
- Drones
- Fireworks, pyrotechnics of any kind
- Frisbees
- Illegal substances
- Laser pointers
- Motorized scooters and skateboards
- Noisemakers, whistles, and horns
- Poles, sticks, missile-like objects of any kind
- Tripods
- Umbrellas
- Professional cameras without a media credential
- Bottles, cans, thermoses, coolers, aerosol cans, cups, and beverage containers of any kind, unless purchased at an NFL venue or an empty, reusable water bottle
- Offensive, obscene, threatening, abusive, or discriminatory clothing, banners, flags or signs, including the use of language or gestures concerning: A person's race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, expression of national origin (this includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions). Intended to instigate, incite, or encourage a confrontation or physical assault
- Any non-event related banners, flags or signs
- Any banners, flags or signs larger than 22" x 28", however no banner, flag or sign may block the view of other patrons
- Any other item deemed inappropriate or unsafe by the NFL or Detroit Police Department
More things to know
