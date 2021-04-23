Belleville woman's ministry bus she drives to help those in need, breaks down

"I had a father who was on the street barefooted (and) drunk, and I watched that," said Louise Fincher. "He died when I was 15."

It was after that life-changing and heartbreaking loss, Louise Fincher decided she wanted to help people who are struggling in the same area of Detroit where she grew up.

Her mission started simply 30 years ago.

"I started giving out blankets in my own vehicle," Fincher said. "One thing led to another, and I decided I needed something bigger."

But the need grew, along with donations. The Belleville area Independent newspaper offered its help putting free wanted ads in the paper with what was needed to help the homeless.

Generous souls would drop off the items at her Belleville hair studio, Bladez.

"People are so kind and so giving in the city of Belleville," Fincher said.

With the old bus, donated by her church, every third Monday of the month, Louise would drive to Detroit to deliver clothes, shoes, food and blankets.

She would even give free hair cuts to people in need, who lived in the area where she was raised - Third Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

She named her bus, "God's Favor."

"I just wanted to see if I could do anything that would make a difference in people's lives down there," Fincher said. "It has been a ministry that has been in my heart."

But unfortunately, a few months ago on her way to Detroit, her bus broke down - this time for good.

"So the engine is completely gone and now I don't know what to do to help the people," she said.

Now she is looking for a favor, perhaps another old bus, she could use to continue her ministry and help the less fortunate. The pandemic didn't stop her, and Fincher says neither will a broken bus.

"I would like help if possible whatever donation would be a blessing," she said. "That is my area, my passion. That is my heart. People all know I will be there one way or another, to be able to give what I can, to get them on their feet."

If anyone can help, contact Louise Fincher at the Belleville Church of God 45170 Hull Road. 734-697-0927.