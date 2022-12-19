Bell's Brewing introduces 3 new takes on Two Hearted with variety pack release

article

Bell's Brewing introduced the first ever Two Hearted Ale variety pack featuring the classic beer and three new varieties.

One of the new beers includes Hazy Hearted IPA, a 7.5% ABV tropical and fruity beer that is available both in the variety pack and in six-packs.

The other two beers, an imperial-style IPA called Big Hearted IPA and a cold-style IPA called Change of Heart, are only available in the variety pack.

The variety pack is available now through March, when it will be retired and replaced with a new lineup in April.

