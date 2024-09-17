Beloved Hollywood Markets is losing its lease from landlord in Rochester Hills

Sandy Mark greets customers as they enter the Hollywood Markets in Rochester Hills -like she’s been doing for six years.

"Hollywood has been faithful to people in the city for many years," she said.

Since 2007 anyway. But the fourth-generation family that owns Hollywood Markets have been in Metro Detroit since 1950.

"I’ve lived in Rochester all my life. My parents live here. We have so many friends and relatives that are just absolutely crushed," said Andy Welch, the owner.

Crushed because last year at Christmas, Welch discovered that his landlord was not going to renew the lease, meaning Hollywood Markets in Rochester Hills is being forced out.

FOX 2: "There’s nothing illegal about that?"

"No nothing illegal. He’s a capitalist and he bought the center legally and he's going to do what he has to do," Welch said.

Hollywood Markets - in Rochester Hills only- they do have four other locations which will be staying - will be out as of January 2025 and the new tenant will be Meijer.

"We don’t need another Meijer in this area," said Dave, a shopper. "We have one four miles south of here and one three miles down in Lake Orion."

FOX 2: "Sandy, what’s really going on here?"

"Money, money, money it’s money," she said.

Meijer told FOX 2:

"We are very thoughtful about where we propose opening new stores and feel our newest store and pharmacy experience could help address some unmet needs in this part of Rochester Hills.

-Frank Guglielmi, Meijer Corporate Communications."

Because Meijer wants a drive-through pharmacy, the Rochester Planning Commission must approve it. There’s a meeting Tuesday night but many think it’s a done deal.



