Benefit held for families of splash pad shooting victims at Culver's in Rochester Hills

A fundraiser is being held Wednesday to help the families of victims from the mass shooting at a splash pad in June.

Culver's of Rochester Hills is hosting the fundraiser all day today until 9 p.m. with 50 percent of sales going to the families at the 92 E. Auburn Road location.

Members of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Rochester Hills Fire Department will be there to deliver food and greet guests.

In all, seven adults and two children were injured in the shooting from June 15 including a 39-year-old woman and her sons - 8 and 4 years old.

The shooter was identified as Michael William Nash, 42, of Shelby Township. He took his own life after Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded the mobile home he shared with his mother.



