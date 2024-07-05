Last of 9 victims wounded in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting released from hospital

article

A 39-year-old Rochester Hills mother – the last of nine victims wounded in the splash pad shooting June 15, has gone home.

The woman was reunited with her family after being released from the hospital Friday, almost a month after the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad mass shooting.

Police say she was seriously injured while trying to protect her children from the gunman - and was shot multiple times.

Her 8-year-old son, who suffered serious injuries, was released June 28. Her 4-year-old son was also injured and released earlier.

"While we are incredibly pleased all shooting victims have been released from the hospital, we know there is a long road ahead on both the physical and psychological healing," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Our support will remain with the victims, and we will continue to look for any information that gives insight into the motive of the shooter."

In all, seven adults and two children were injured in the shooting. The shooting victims are not being identified.

Michael William Nash (Oakland County Sheriff's Office photo)

The shooter was identified as Michael William Nash, 42, of Shelby Township. He took his own life after Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded the mobile home he shared with his mother.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

