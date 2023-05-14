Berkley Days shuts down after multiple fights, reports of people with guns

Berkley Days will be closed for the rest of the weekend after multiple fights and reports of people armed with guns late Saturday night.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to close Berkley Days for the rest of the weekend. The safety of our citizens and community is our top priority. For those of you who purchased armband in advance, online there will be an official announcement from Skerbeck Family Carnival in the coming days. Please be patient and understanding as we work through the details of this event," Berkley Days said in a Facebook post.

According to police, at approximately 7 PM, Berkley Public Safety Officers responded to several fights involving subjects at the event. A short time later, there were several reports of individuals with firearms, causing the crowds to flee in different directions.

There were no serious injuries and no actual firearms observed or recovered, police said. There were several toy firearms recovered from individuals at the event.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Abducted DMC nurse found dead at Novi apartment