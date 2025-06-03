Berkley man accused of preying on teens across Metro Detroit due in court

The Brief A Berkley man accused of sexually assaulting teen girls is due in court for a preliminary exam Tuesday morning. Darren Bradford has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in three communities for these alleged crimes. Police said Bradford would provide the victims with alcohol and vapes to coerce them into sex.



A man facing sex crime charges for allegedly preying on teens in at least three Metro Detroit communities is due in court for a preliminary exam Tuesday.

Darren Bradford, 24, will appear in Bloomfield Hills' 48th District Court at 10 a.m. Watch live above.

The backstory:

Bradford was first arrested and charged in February after undercover investigators spotted numerous minors visiting his Berkley apartment. According to Berkley police, a witness reported seeing minors visiting the apartment.

During their investigation, police learned that Bradford was meeting minors on Snapchat and taking them to lunch during the day. In the evening, he allegedly gave the minors alcohol and vapes, including ones that contained marijuana. He is also accused of having sexual contact with at least one of the victims.

Bradford was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

While being held in the Oakland County Jail, police in Grosse Pointe Park learned about an alleged sexual assault that happened in their city. He allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in his vehicle in February, the same day Berkley police received a tip about teens at his apartment.

In March, Bradford was charged with criminal sexual conduct in Bloomfield Township after he was accused of using vapes to coerce a 15-year-old girl into sex. He allegedly told the victim that he would not sell her vapes unless she had sex with him. This is the case he will be in court for Tuesday.

Darren Bradford (Oakland County Jail)

After the first charges were issued earlier this year, police said they believed there could be more victims. An investigation continues.

Talk to your child about Bradford, and call your local police department if you believe you have information about him or other assaults.