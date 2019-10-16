Bernie Sanders to tour Rashida Tlaib's district Oct. 27

Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Michigan.

Specifically, the presidential candidate is coming to the state's 13th district, represented by freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

The announcement came from Sanders' campaign.

"There are few better examples of what unfettered corporate greed is doing to working people than what's going on in Michigan. I look forward to spending the day with Rashida, hearing directly from people in her district because their concerns speak to the broader needs of the working class around the country, especially affordable housing and guaranteeing quality education and health care for all," said Sanders.

Two very well known figures in our political discourse, Sanders is the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist on his second campaign for the highest office in the land, and Tlaib is the fiery freshman congresswoman who made a name for herself before her term started when she made her intentions known that she wanted Trump impeached.

Both names were in headlines as recently as Tuesday, Oct. 15, when Sanders participated in the fourth Democratic debate of election season. That act was followed up by Tlaib's endorsement of the senator's campaign. Along with Reps. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib are three of the four "Squad" members that have endorsed the candidate - a significant endorsement from the left's more progressive wing.