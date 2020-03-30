Better Business Bureau says watch for these coronavirus scams

Even in these challenging times, the bad guys are after your money and doing it in a very coy way.

They are contacting with texts and on emails and yes it has to do with coronavirus.

Laura Blankenship from the Better Business Bureau spoke to FOX 2 about the ploys being used during the COVID-19 health crisis.

"The latest thing we are seeing is in regards to an online COVID-19 test," Blankenship said. "There is no current way to test for coronavirus online. There is also a form that is being sent through text message that looks like it's coming from a government agency and it is saying that you have to fill out this form, take this test to be able to qualify for the stimulus check. That is false. There is no test that makes the requirement for the stimulus check.

"You have to make sure that you're aware and where it's actually coming from a government agency is not going to typically text you. will the government email us

"One way that you can test this is by looking at the url. it should say something such as the agency name .gov or even the agency .ca. A lot of times people are able to trick others because they have something that looks like a legitimate web site but there's a little extra world or a couple of extra letters that people often dismiss but those are huge red flags."

Blankenship said to also make sure the web site is secure with the address starting with https, - the 's' standing for secure. You want to make sure that you're going to an official web site. And instead of clicking links that copy potentially put you at risk for identity theft, make sure you're going to that web site directly. Never click on a link that you're receiving in a text message or an email.

Blankenship said that there is an impulse to look at every coronavirus related message, but take a breath and examine it more closely without panicking.