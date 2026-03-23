Pedestrian hit, killed while trying to cross Van Dyke in Sterling Heights
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STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pedestrian trying to cross Van Dyke against the walk signal died after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, Sterling Heights police said.
According to police, the victim, a 60-year-old Warren man, was in the crosswalk at Van Dyke and 15 Mile when he was struck by a driver in a Dodge Ram who had a green light. That driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police said the victim may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time. Investigators do not believe the pickup truck driver was impaired.
The Source: This information is from Sterling Heights police.