'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' being filmed in Detroit

Stunt driving, simulated car crashes, smoke effects, and maybe even some sparks are expected during the filming of a new movie in downtown Detroit.

According to a film notice that was posted by a reporter on Twitter, the upcoming movie "Beverly Hills: Axel F" is being filmed in Detroit over the next week. The film is being produced by Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is an upcoming action comedy film that's staring Eddie Murphy as the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills cop series. The first three movies were produced between 1987 and 1994. The movie has allegedly been under development since the mid-1990s when Murphy's production company began working on it.

Filming was expected to commence following the finishing of Coming 2 America, another installment in Murphy's return to filmmaking.

According to the filming notice, crews need to utilize parking spaces on Washington Boulevard from Nov. 27 through Dec. 2. There's also full closures expected on State Street Between Washington Boulevard to Griswold.