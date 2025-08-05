Beverly Hills man charged in $3 million paycheck protection plan scam

Jabari Kadar Long, of Beverly Hills, was charged with defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration during the COVID-19 Pandemic of more than $3 million.

Long, 45, allegedly submitted fraudulent loan applications to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) during the pandemic.

He is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, and one count of money laundering arising out of his participation in the scheme. The indictment alleges that, during the coronavirus pandemic, Long worked with co-conspirators to illegally obtain money through PPP and EIDL applications for businesses that were ineligible for such loans.

Specifically, the indictment alleges that Long himself applied for and received $2,187,000 for a business called "Priceless Preservations Construction." In his PPP loan application, Long claimed that Priceless Preservations had 50 employees and an average monthly payroll of $875,000. The indictment alleges that in truth, Priceless Preservations Construction had few, if any, employees and little to no payroll expenses.

In total, Long fraudulently received over $3 million from these programs.