Beware of scammers claiming you missed jury duty in Detroit

Authorities are warning Wayne County residents about scammers trying to get money by telling people they missed jury duty.

According to officials, the scammers are pretending to be with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department when they call victims. They tell the victims that they have missed jury duty at the Third Circuit Court in Detroit and are in contempt of the court.

The scammers tell the victims they need to send $1,500-2,000 via Venmo to avoid being arrested.

The sheriff's department nor the court will call or email you to demand payment for missed jury duty. If you have received a call like the scam described, call the sheriff's department at 313-224-0414 to report it.