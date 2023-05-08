Bicyclist hit from behind, killed on 8 Mile in Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said a bicyclist was killed Monday afternoon when he was rear-ended by a pickup truck on 8 Mile.

According to the sheriff's office, a 25-year-old man was riding his bike east on 8 Mile Road near Dixboro in Salem Township when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

The bicyclist died at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 28-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was questioned on Monday.

The sheriff's office said they're not sure if the driver didn't see the bike rider or if there was another factor in the crash. They did note, however, that it didn't look as if the driver had lost control of the truck.

No other details were released.