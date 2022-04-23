Bicyclist hit by vehicle, killed while riding on Michigan Avenue in Canton

A bicyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday in Canton.

Police said victim was riding on Michigan Avenue west of Hannan Road when he was struck by a red Ford Fusion traveling west on Michigan around 2:30 a.m.

The bicyclist, a 28-year-old Milan man, died at the scene. The driver, a 31-year-old Detroit man, was not hurt.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, police said. The investigation is ongoing.