Bicyclist hit, killed in Highland Township

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 27, 2025 1:12pm EDT
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was hit while riding his bicycle Sunday evening in Highland Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Todd Michael Luark was riding south on South Milford near Rowe Road just before 7:25 p.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 45-year-old Farmington Hills man. According to investigators, the Jeep crossed the line on the side of the road and hit the victim.

Luark was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

