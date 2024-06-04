Bicyclist struck and killed by driver in Ypsilanti

A 64-year-old man died after being hit on his bicycle by a driver on Monday in Ypsilanti Township.

The man was on his bike crossing at the crosswalk at Dorset and US-12 when he was hit by the vehicle heading eastbound at about 5 p.m.

Deputies rushed to the scene and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. The bicyclist, an Ypsilanti resident, died from his injuries.

The 33-year-old male driver from Ypsilanti was questioned and then released pending the results of the investigation.

The exit ramp from I-94 to US-12 and the intersection near the scene were closed for hours as investigators worked to gather information.

"The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office offers our condolences to the family and friends impacted and we thank the community for your patience during the investigation," it said in a release.



