Big Chicken, the fast food restaurant chain that comes backed by basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal himself, is opening its first metro Detroit location next year and the second expected in Michigan.

Founded by O'Neal in 2018, the restaurant chain has locations in several U.S. states, but nothing yet in Michigan.

That will change in 2024 with the inaugural opening expected in Clio in Genesee County before operations build up in Highland Charter Township. It will be located at 1050 Highland Road, near a shopping center off of Enterprise Drive.

The plan is for 20 different stores to open up in Michigan, including in Ann Arbor, Lansing, Flint, Saginaw, Mount Pleasant, and other metro Detroit spots. The agreement includes assistance from H&D Group Investments.

"Our talented partners with H&D Group Investments are a powerhouse team who have a passion for bringing BIG fun to more families throughout eastern Michigan," said Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern. "They have a great understanding of what Big Chicken is all about, and we’re thrilled to see how they will continue to scale the brand’s presence across the Midwest. Let’s GROW, Highland!"