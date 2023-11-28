Expand / Collapse search

Karl's Cabin reopens Wednesday after fire devastated Plymouth restaurant

By Amber Ainsworth
(Photo: Karls Cabin)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - After a fire ripped through Karl's Cabin more than nine months ago, the iconic Plymouth restaurant is set to reopen.

Karl's Cabin will celebrate its re-opening on Wednesday. The beloved restaurant caught fire in February. 

The fire broke out in the back while customers were dining, and high winds spread the flames at the log cabin-themed restaurant. It eventually spread to the banquet room, offices above the cabin, the dish tank, and walk-in coolers, causing extensive damage that has taken months to clean and repair.

Work included dry walling, painting, adding a new roof, new electrical, carpentry, and heating and cooling work.

The newly restored restaurant will be open seven days a week beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

