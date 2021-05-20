Billboard campaign launched after investigation finds U-M failed to address sex abuse reports about doctor

A new billboard campaign launched in Ann Arbor aims to hold the University of Michigan accountable for the actions of Dr. Robert E. Anderson, a former university doctor who sexually abused hundreds of students for years.

Spotlight Michigan announced the billboards a week after an investigation into Anderson concluded that the school failed to address reports about the doctor, who died in 2008 and worked at U-M for nearly four decades.

MORE: University of Michigan failed to address reports about doctor who assaulted hundreds

"These billboards serve as a reminder that the unspeakable acts committed by Dr. Anderson are still having a lasting impact on the students and athletes who were funneled to this predator by school and team officials. The very man responsible for the wellbeing of these young athletes instead preyed on their innocence and shattered their trust. What's most concerning is that more than 40 years after the first report of abuse was filed, university officials still refuse to admit the concerted coverup that continued to keep Dr. Anderson inside an athletic exam room," said Spotlight Michigan spokesperson Autria Lindsay.

After the investigation results were released last week, U-M provided a statement, saying in part, "We will thoughtfully and diligently review and assess the report’s findings, conclusions, and recommendations; and we will work to regain the trust of survivors and to assure that we foster a safe environment for our students, our employees, and our community."

Spotlight Michigan said the campaign is pushing for Michiganders to demand that the university provides justice to those abused by Anderson. It is also pushing for protocols and procedures to be improved to prevent future incidents like what happened with Anderson.

Read the full investigation report below (Warning – Some details may be graphic):