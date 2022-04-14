Highly infectious bird flu reaches Michigan's Upper Peninsula

article

Avian influenza has reached the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said this week that the highly contagious bird flu was detected in a non-commercial backyard flock in Menominee County.

It was an isolated case, according to the DNR. The premises is currently under quarantine, and the birds will be depopulated to prevent further disease spread, the DNR said.

The illness has also been detected in Macomb, Monroe, and St. Clair counties.

According to the CDC, these detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

"As wild birds continue their spring migration and spread the disease, it’s critical Michigan’s backyard and commercial flock owners take every possible precaution to protect their birds through biosecurity. Maintaining the health of Michigan’s domestic birds is a team effort," said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. "Increasing biosecurity protects not only your flock but others around the state. Now more than ever, it is essential poultry owners to take every step possible to keep wild birds away from their flocks and follow strict biosecurity measures."

Some ways it can be spread include through wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

Tips for protecting birds from the illness:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Advertisement

Poultry owners should watch for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 during the daytime or 517-373-0440 after hours.