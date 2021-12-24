Bird owner surrenders 400 parakeets to Macomb County animal rescue

article

A bird owner surrendered 400 parakeets to Detroit Animal Welfare Group on Thursday night.

The no-kill animal rescue, which has a farm in Romeo, said the birds were crammed into seven cages and in need of help. The rescue said the birds were "from a very unhealthy situation."

JoJo's Flying Friends was able to take more than 100 birds, including babies who need to be hand fed, and several rescues are taking more of the birds on Sunday.

"The irresponsibility of the owner is infuriating. However, It truly takes a village to help these animals, and we are so thankful for everyone that works together to get them the care and proper homes they deserve," the rescue said in a social media post.

All the birds, who have a 7-15 year life span, will need veterinarian care, housing, and food, the rescue said.

Anyone who would like to help can donate to the rescue here.