Birmingham bristles at new Dollar Tree proposal, dividing residents

The Brief Some in the Birmingham community are against the proposal of a new Dollar Tree. The location would be in place of an old CVS at Woodward and Ruffner. A Change.Org petition has more than 500 signatures, while a city design committee was meeting Wednesday night to discuss the store window design.



There is controversy in Birmingham over the slated construction of a Dollar Tree on Woodward.

What they're saying:

Some say more dollar stores are a sign of tough economy while others say it doesn’t belong in an upscale city like Birmingham and worry it could even invite more crime.

The site of the proposed Dollar Tree store would take up a building that housed a former CVS.

This would be Dollar Tree’s first location in Birmingham and city hall sources say this is less of an official zoning matter and more of a design issue.

A city design committee even talked about window designs for this building tonight. The location is at Woodward and Ruffner.

Some residents FOX 2 spoke with, say they don’t care if a Dollar Tree goes into the neighborhood.

Others, including a group behind a Change.Org petition opposing it, say a Dollar Tree doesn’t fit the city’s upscale, walkable, family-friendly vibe -- and could invite crime.

"The Dollar Tree, we really would like a small, hometown coffee shop," said Lynn Leach. "There's so many people that walk in the neighborhood … that would draw the neighbors together and have a coffee, a snack, a soda, that would be a better fit. "

"I really don’t think I have a problem with it. I really don’t," said another resident. "A lot of people go to the dollar store. I go to the dollar store on Southfield Road, so I don’t think is should be a problem. That’s just me."

The other side:

The Change.Org petition has more than 500 signatures as of Wednesday night.

A Change.Org poster named Mark posted, "#NoCheapStoresInBirmingham."

"Infinitely better uses for the space ... I'm a former retail marketing consultant and remain an avid retail watcher," posted a user named Edward. "There is no shortage of better suited retail options to fill the space. A dollar store is the lazy alternative."

In the meantime representatives for Dollar Tree’s corporate office say it would be a clean store that creates jobs and helps people meet their needs at a good value.

In fact, Dollar Tree and Dollar General have said they see a surge in shoppers trying to stretch their dollars including more affluent customers earning over $100,000 a year.