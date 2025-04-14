Birmingham business theft caught on camera, $7,500 worth of products stolen

The Brief A store theft has led Birmingham to search for two suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of jeans. Business owners say 10 pairs of Mike Amiri jeans were stolen. The store says they’re making upgrades to their security.



A denim heist caught on camera has police actively trying to find the suspects of stolen merchandise from a Birmingham store.

Big picture view:

They’re a favorite of celebrities and considered the hottest trend in denim, costing well over $1,000. Meanwhile, over the weekend, several were stolen right off the rack of MSXC.

When visitors walk in, they see it is all about sneakers and cool fashion trends. The store is run by three buddies, three entrepreneurs, living the dream.

What they're saying:

On April 12, a few weeks after their opening, the business owners, Jake Schreier and Kyle Schofield, are now facing their first critical incident.

"There’s no way they just stole from us, but we got to figure out what to do," said Schofield. "I look up I see these kids; they just grabbed some jeans off the rack and they sprinted out the door."

It happened so fast, and it was all caught on video where Kyle ran after the two, hoping to stop them, but he says it was not worth it, as it is unknown if they had a weapon.

The business owners say what was stolen were not ordinary jeans.

"It was 10 pairs of Mike Amiri jeans; they typically retail around $1,100," said Schreier. "We’re able to sell them for $750, which still very expensive, but they took 10 pairs, so $7,500 total."

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 reached out to Birmingham police, and they say the incident of retail fraud is under investigation.

No weapons were used, and no one was hurt. The search for suspects continues, and anyone with information should contact police.

What's next:

As the police investigation continues, the store says they’re making upgrades to their security.

"All the clothes will now be kinda chained connected to the racks, there will be a whole new locking system in place, so we do have armed security in place right now for the foreseeable future," said Schreier.

For now, these entrepreneurs just want to get back to business.