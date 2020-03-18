Birmingham kids spread hopeful, multicolor message to neighbors

In a time of so much stress and unknown, one Birmingham family is spreading a message of hope and togetherness in their neighborhood.

Birmingham police posted a picture Wednesday of a sign a pair of officers saw while out on patrol:

The message reading “Together We Can Do This” was hung up outside a home in Poppleton Park. One commenter, Ali Roller Woerner, replied the message was made by her family.

“This sign was made by our 8 year old twins this morning! We are so thrilled at the waves, honks and cheers we’ve heard outside all day! A little goes a long way! Thank you Birmingham Police for keeping us all safe!” she wrote.

A positive message in a time where it’s much needed.