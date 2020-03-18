Birmingham kids spread hopeful, multicolor message to neighbors
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a time of so much stress and unknown, one Birmingham family is spreading a message of hope and togetherness in their neighborhood.
Birmingham police posted a picture Wednesday of a sign a pair of officers saw while out on patrol:
The message reading “Together We Can Do This” was hung up outside a home in Poppleton Park. One commenter, Ali Roller Woerner, replied the message was made by her family.
“This sign was made by our 8 year old twins this morning! We are so thrilled at the waves, honks and cheers we’ve heard outside all day! A little goes a long way! Thank you Birmingham Police for keeping us all safe!” she wrote.
A positive message in a time where it’s much needed.