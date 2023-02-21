Birmingham Lululemon theft leads police to statewide ring that has stolen $140K+ from stores

When Birmingham police caught a man stealing from a clothing store, they discovered he was linked to a ring that had stolen more than $140,000 worth of merchandise around the state, authorities said.

Police were called to Lululemon for a man stealing on Feb. 12. When they arrived, they arrested 27-year-old David Malik Roberts, who is now facing charges of first-degree retail fraud, identity theft, and resisting and obstructing police.

Detectives determined that Roberts and others are part of an organized retail crime ring in Michigan that has stolen merchandise worth thousands of dollars.

Other suspects who police say are part of the ring stole about $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Detroit Lululemon store on Friday. They then drove to a business in Detroit and began unloading the clothing.

Related: 2 west Michigan women charged among rash of Ulta store heists

Birmingham police obtained a search warrant for the business. Working with other Metro Detroit police departments, they surveilled the business before searching the building. During that search, they found numerous stolen items, including 17 pieces of clothing stolen from the Birmingham Lululemon. In total, they recovered $41,000 worth of stolen clothing.

Police said they also found several illegal guns, along with stolen appliances.