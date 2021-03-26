Birmingham man collecting donations for employees out of work after Primo's Pizza fire

A Birmingham resident started a GoFundMe page to raise money for employees impacted by a fire at the beloved Primo’s Pizza.

Read More: Fire chars beloved Birmingham pizza shop

The pizza shop and party store caught fire Tuesday, prompting Craig Bierley to collect money to help workers.

"When I first moved here, I actually lived in the neighborhood by Primo’s and it was one of my go-to places," he said. "One of the things that struck me to this day was many of the people that worked there, still work there."

Bierley has lived in Birmingham for 26 years.

"There’s extensive community around the people that are connected to Primo’s, and quite frankly Primo’s is a key part of the Birmingham/Bloomfield community," Bierley said. "They’re one of the first businesses at any school fundraiser."

Advertisement

A fire started on the roof of Primo's Pizza in Birmingham on March 23, 2021.

The neighborhood staple expects to be back, but work will need to be done. The fire that started on the roof destroyed everything up there and resulted in water damage inside the building.

Click here to help employees.