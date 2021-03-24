'We'll be back': Fire chars beloved Birmingham pizza shop

A neighborhood staple in Birmingham, Primo's Pizza, caught fire Tuesday, leaving customers sad at the loss.

"It was so sad yesterday," said Nancy, a frequent customer. "I saw several firetrucks coming from Bloomfield Township and I knew something bad had happened."

The fire started on the roof of the 43-year-old business.

A fire started on the roof of Primo's Pizza in Birmingham on March 23, 2021.

"The fire started on the roof, for the most part staying on the roof," said general manager Mike Beaufore. "All the units, the cooling units, the furnace and everything, everything is gone on the roof. It's completely charred."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

No one was hurt, and the pizza ovens, wine, and beer were unharmed.

"This is my life. This is it. We will be back, don't worry. We'll be back," said Bruce Hutzley, who has worked at Primo's for 41 years.