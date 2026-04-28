The Brief The city of Birmingham has moved to pause short-term rentals in the city following a shooting incident. The city council approved a resolution to create an ordinance that outlaws short-term rentals during its Monday meeting. On April 11, police responded the 1400 block of East Lincoln Street for reports of shots being fired.



Weeks after shots were fired at a Birmingham rental home, the city commission has paused short-term rentals in the city. The suspect is now in custody following the April 11 incident, which included gunfire in the area of Lincoln and Adams.

The Oakland County community wants to limit bad behavior at short-term rentals.

Big picture view:

During its weekly Monday meeting on April 27, Birmingham city council members voted to pause home rentals of 30 days or less like properties found on AIrbnb and Vrbo.

The resolution called for creating an ordinance that eliminates any short-term rentals, or STRs, that are not owner-occupied. It's modeled off of a resolution that passed in New York City.

The original motion called for the elimination of applicable rentals "immediately." However, a city attorney watching the meeting said the phrasing did not add "any teeth" that would make it enforceable.

Birmingham City Council Meeting.

"If you ban it, there's nothing in the code saying that it's illegal to be less than 30 days," said Tracy Gaudenzi.

As an alternative, a new motion was put forward to request the city attorney and staff to come up with language that would "create a greater level of enforcement" regarding a moratorium on short-term rentals.

It received unanimous approval from the council.

The backstory:

Officers received several 911 calls just after 6:15 a.m. reporting gunfire in the 1400 block of East Lincoln Street, near South Adams Road.

Police responded and found shell casings in the area. Investigators said a party had been advertised on social media at a rental home nearby. Witnesses told officers they heard a verbal altercation followed by multiple gunshots.

Video from nearby homes shows numerous subjects fleeing the residence, police said. Officers later located and detained one person believed to have been in possession of a handgun and who fled the scene.

Multiple people have been detained for questioning, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

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