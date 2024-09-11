Birmingham scam emails include your name and a picture of your house

The latest scam to hit metro Detroit is a bizarre email being sent to residents that includes lewd details about someone watching the recipient, their name, and a photo of their home.

A snippet of the creepy message includes "Yeah yeah I’ve got footage of you doing filthy things in your house (nice setup by the way)" and "There’s whatever garbage you were enjoying and in the other half it’s your vacant face. With just a single click, I’ll send it to all your contacts."

It ends with a predictable request: "And if you don't want this out on social media, click this link and send me a small donation."

Elaine Bono of Birmingham was among the unlucky residents to receive the email. She suspected the message was a scam - until her daughter received the same email.

"Her name was right on there, it was addressed directly to her and a picture of our house so, I know where you live," said Bono.

The photo of the house is likely pulled off of Google - that way it makes the extortion more legit and hopes the targeted victim will fall for it.

"Anybody on the web could get it. But the fact that he was talking about creepy things really scared me and freaked my daughter out," said Bono.

Birmingham police have already been notified and put out an announcement that residents should not fall for the letter and certainly should not click on any links contained within.

Bono and her daughter were privy to the scam and simply deleted it.

But like many scammers, they're nothing if not persistent.

"Last night she got it again. She was in her room, I'm in my room playing on my iPad and hear ‘mom I got another one’ I said ‘I am so sorry, just delete it honey,’" said Bono.