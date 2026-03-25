Birmingham YMCA to close after sale to city, issues stemming from pandemic

The Brief The Birmingham Family YMCA will close at the end of April. The end of operations follows a turbulent time for the health club, which was sold to the city in 2023 after issues stemming from the pandemic and delayed maintenance. Memberships can be transferred to other locations by September.



The Birmingham Family YMCA will close at the end of April, the health club announced on its website this week.

It was originally sold to the city in 2023 after a combination of problems with the building and money loss due to the pandemic presented them with twin issues that were not manageable.

The facility explored other ideas since then, but there were not enough resources available to make them happen.

What they're saying:

Posted on their website, the YMCA said it recognized the closure could affect members and the community as a whole.

"This decision was not made lightly, and it is not the outcome anyone hoped for. The Birmingham Family YMCA has touched thousands of lives, and its impact will always remain part of our Y story. We are profoundly grateful to the members, volunteers, donors, and staff who made this YMCA such a special place."

Dig deeper:

The YMCA is expected to cease operations on April 30, 2026.

Programs and services will continue through March 31 before hours are adjusted based on staffing. Then, in April, a final transition period will take place where basic amenities will be available, "but no programs will be offered."

There is one thing that is remaining: the summer camp. It will continue from June 15 through Aug. 21, 2026.

Birmingham YMCA closing

Anyone that wants to transfer their membership from the Birmingham location can do so by Sept. 1, 2026. They will receive a free month of membership to any other Metro Detroit locations, including:

South Oakland Family YMCA – Royal Oak

Farmington Family YMCA – Farmington Hills

Boll Family YMCA – Detroit

Southgate Family YMCA – Southgate

Macomb Family YMCA – Mt. Clemens

Carls Family YMCA – Milford