Bitter chill sticks around but warmer temps come next week

A weak system will bring a fresh coating of snow to the area for Thursday evening and overnight.

It stays COLD through the weekend. Another weak system may bring a fresh coating of snow Sunday night into Monday. Milder temps arrive next week - finally.

For the rest of Thursday night, it stays COLD with occasional light snow showers through the evening hours. The expectation is for less than 1 inch, with a chilly low of 17.

Friday: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold with a high of 26.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow flurries and a high of 27.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 28.

Monday: Cloudy with snow flurries and a high of 34.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Expect a high near 40.

