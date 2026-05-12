Black Bear spotted in Metro Detroit: Officials investigating Flat Rock sighting

The Brief A black bear sighting in southern Michigan has officials on high alert. The Michigan DNR is investigating the discovery of a black bear in Flat Rock. There are approximately 12,450 in Michigan.



Officials are investigating a potential black bear sighting in Flat Rock after video appeared to show one walking near a home.

The police department said the Michigan DNR has been notified of the sighting.

What we know:

A black bear sighting has authorities on high alert after video from a home in the area showed one walking at night.

The sighting was in the area of Woodruff Road, between Olmstead and I-75 in Flat Rock.

If you do see the bear, please do not approach or interact with it. Instead, avoid the animal and call the police department.

The City of Rockwood is also advising residents to exercise caution following its sighting on a home security camera. The bear was seen moving through a residential yard before continuing north.

Dig deeper:

There are approximately 12,450 black bears that live in Michigan.

However, most of them live in the Upper Peninsula. There are only 2,100 bears that live in the Lower Peninsula, with the vast majority of them located in the northern portion of the peninsula.

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