Black Friday turns to 'Black Ice Friday' as 150 car crashes occurred according to Michigan State Police

Hopefully, your Friday night was not ruined because you spent several hours stuck on an icy freeway in metro Detroit. Black ice during the holidays caused several dozen drivers to crash.

Several days after Friday’s storm froze freeway traffic for hours, FOX 2 saw the battle scars from the dozens of crashes caused by ice, including missing front bumpers and grills that were ripped off, broken axils and missing headlights.

Drake’s Collision Manager Jacquelyn Sawicki showed FOX 2 the lot full of damaged cars where she said it was a busy Monday both outside and inside.

"This is honestly average. We’ve definitely had it more full," she said. "I think we got over 30 cars just from the holiday weekend. We did have the black ice so all the freeways were crazy because I was in it. So I was firsthand. So I saw all the accidents and stuff like that. So I knew it was going to be a pretty crazy weekend."

Michigan State Police say the first major snow fall of the season caused more than 150 collisions as Black Friday became Black Ice Friday.

Local insurance agencies are still combing through claims. State Farm's David Arce said the holiday weekend was a reminder to add collision coverage to your insurance plan if you have not already.

"If you’re on an icy road, and there’s no other cars that are bothering you or influencing how you’re driving, you just slip on black ice or an icy road that’s covered if you have collision," he said.

Sawicki wants drivers to be patient as they work to get every damaged car back on the road.

"I always ask everybody, are you okay? Is the driver okay? Cause that’s the most important," she said. "I wish I could snap my fingers, and I will do everything it takes as long as it’s within our power. But I do let them know it is a bit of a process. Sometimes we have to wait for insurance companies. Sometimes we have to wait for authorizations."

If you're caught in a pile-up or crash during a winter storm, don't leave your car unless you're in immediate danger. Also, check your insurance coverage to make sure you have a car rental policy.